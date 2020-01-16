26 charged in Puerto Rico to Wisconsin drug smuggling case

Twenty-six people are accused in a large-scale drug operation that sent hundreds of pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Wisconsin.

Prosecutors say drug dealers used the U.S. Postal Service to ship the drugs to Milwaukee and send cash back to the U.S. territory.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the 227-page complaint unsealed Wednesday indicates millions in cash proceeds were sent to Puerto Rico.

Federal agents and local authorities began arresting the 26 who are charged Wednesday. The investigation was opened in 2018 and revealed drug dealers in Milwaukee also were receiving heroin and fentanyl.

