27 inmates, 4 staff members test positive at Milwaukee Co. jail

Milwaukee County House of Correction is dealing with a major outbreak of coronavirus.

Out of a total of 623 inmates, at least 27 have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as four staff members, FOX6 reports.

A further 23 correctional staff members at the HOC are quarantined, and nine other staff members are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, HOC Superintendent Michael Hafemann says.

Corrections officials say that all inmates and staff will be tested for the virus starting April 18. Inmates have already been provided masks, and staff members are being provided with personal protective equipment (PPE).

In Madison's Dane County Jail, meanwhile, at least two inmates and four deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.