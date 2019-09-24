$2.8 million in damage after fire at Cowboy Jack's on Madison's West Side

Madison fire investigators released the damage estimate after a fire at Cowboy Jack's on Sept. 18.

Investigators on Tuesday estimated the fire caused $2.8 million in damage. The cause and origin of the fire is unknown. Investigators said the building is a total loss.

The fire happened on Sept 18 at Cowboy Jack's at 3:30 a.m. The restaurant is located on the 1200 block of John Q. Hammons Drive. There was no automatic sprinkler system installed in this building at the time of the fire.

There were no injuries or fatalities.