$280,000 awarded to Wisconsin 4-H programs

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to more than 50 4-H programs across the state that focus on leadership, youth development and community-building activities.

Through partnerships with individuals, corporations and foundations, the 4-H Foundation is able to give about $280,000 to 4-H programming.

The grants were allocated following a call for applications that resulted in 60 state and regional 4-H program funding requests, totaling nearly $375,000. The foundation was able to fund 92 percent of the grant requests.

The foundation provided funding for a total of 55 programs:



17 grants for leadership programming such as Wisconsin Leadership Council, Wisconsin 4-H Youth Conference, international programs, community/youth partnerships and Citizenship Washington Focus



Four grants for opportunities for youth to become involved in 4-H



19 grants for agriculture-related programs like Area Animal Science Days, judging contests, horse and dog leader development, quality assurance programming, digital resource development and horticulture activities



Six grants for arts programming, such as ArtBeat!, arts camp, state arts teams and Art Lab



Five grants for STEM-related programs including Tech Changemakers and Space Camp



Two grants for shooting sports youth programs and adult training programs



Two grants for 4-H camp that provide camping experiences for youth who otherwise could not afford to go camp

“The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board of Directors is proud to provide direct support to the Wisconsin 4-H program,” said Board President Jim Barthel. “However, our work to identify and secure additional funding will not stop until we are able to fund 100% of the programs needing additional support.”

Executive Director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Brenda Scheider said the foundation has been able to triple its funding in the last five years.

4-H offers a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.