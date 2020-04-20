$280,000 awarded to Wisconsin 4-H programs

MADISON, Wis. WMTV) -- The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation has awarded nearly $300,000 in grants to more than 50 4-H programs across the state that focus on leadership, youth development and community-building activities.
Through partnerships with individuals, corporations and foundations, the 4-H Foundation is able to give about $280,000 to 4-H programming.
The grants were allocated following a call for applications that resulted in 60 state and regional 4-H program funding requests, totaling nearly $375,000. The foundation was able to fund 92 percent of the grant requests.
The foundation provided funding for a total of 55 programs:
- 17 grants for leadership programming such as Wisconsin Leadership Council, Wisconsin 4-H Youth Conference, international programs, community/youth partnerships and Citizenship Washington Focus
- Four grants for opportunities for youth to become involved in 4-H
- 19 grants for agriculture-related programs like Area Animal Science Days, judging contests, horse and dog leader development, quality assurance programming, digital resource development and horticulture activities
- Six grants for arts programming, such as ArtBeat!, arts camp, state arts teams and Art Lab
- Five grants for STEM-related programs including Tech Changemakers and Space Camp
- Two grants for shooting sports youth programs and adult training programs
- Two grants for 4-H camp that provide camping experiences for youth who otherwise could not afford to go camp
“The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Board of Directors is proud to provide direct support to the Wisconsin 4-H program,” said Board President Jim Barthel. “However, our work to identify and secure additional funding will not stop until we are able to fund 100% of the programs needing additional support.”
Executive Director for the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Brenda Scheider said the foundation has been able to triple its funding in the last five years.
4-H offers a wide variety of programs in both urban and rural settings. Nearly 150,000 youth participate in the Wisconsin 4-H program each year, and more than 22,000 volunteers support the program.