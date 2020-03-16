29 Wisconsin cruise ship passengers safely returned to their homes

More than two dozen Wisconsinites who were aboard the Grand Princess cruise line that docked in California last week are back home.

Governor Tony Evers announced the 29 Wisconsin passengers were safely returned to their homes on Monday morning at 4:18 a.m.

“We’re glad to finally have our folks back home in Wisconsin,” said Evers. “These individuals have gone through a harrowing experience full of uncertainty and fear over the past several weeks.”

They received a welcome-home packet which included a letter from the Governor, information about their 14 days of quarantine, and how to contact their local health department if they had questions.

Two passengers chose to remain in quarantine in Texas for personal reasons.

State officials are continuing to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to return seven other passengers who remain in California.

More than 3,500 people were on board the cruise line which had 21 cases of COVID-19. The cruise initially set sail for Hawaii on Feb. 21. They docked in the Port of Oakland last week.

Nearly 30 Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard mobilized after the governor declared a public health emergency Thursday, and they were standing by to transport the residents home after they landed at the National Guard’s Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center in Camp Douglas.

From there, Guard members transported them home in state vans. The Soldiers and Airmen involved will self-monitor for 14 days upon the conclusion of their mission.