29 organizations in Southwestern WI receive Packer Foundation grants

The Green Bay Packers Foundation awarded $1 million to 192 organizations in Wisconsin, including 29 civic and charitable groups in Southwestern Wisconsin.

The foundation announced the grants on Wednesday at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium.

The 2019 grants focused on organizations that provide services in the following areas:animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, and health and wellness, including drug, alcohol and domestic violence causes.

In 2020, the focus areas will be elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger causes.

“We’re proud to award a record $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said at the event. “We are inspired by the outstanding recipient organizations, who have critical roles in the community and have remarkable positive impacts on those they serve every day.”

The organizations in Southwestern Wisconsin counties include:





Columbia County CASA, Columbia Co.



Friends Of The Lodi Public Library, Columbia Co.



Access Community Health Centers, Dane Co.



Agrace Hospicecare Foundation Incorporated, Dane Co.



BSP Free Clinic (Benevolent Specialists Project), Dane Co.



Dane County Humane Society, Dane Co.



Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Dane Co.



Easter Seals Wisconsin, Inc, Dane Co.



Friends of the Waisman Center, Dane Co.



Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Dane Co.



Hope Haven-Rebos United Inc, Dane Co.



International Forgiveness Institute Inc, Dane Co.



Our Lady Queen Of Peace Parish, Dane Co.



Rape Crisis Center, Dane Co.



REACH A Child, Dane Co.



Shelter From the Storm, Dane Co.



Sunshine Place Inc., Dane Co.



Tellurian UCAN Inc., Dane Co.



Tri 4 Schools, Dane Co.



YMCA of Dane County, Inc., Dane Co.



Bridges Of Dodge County Inc, Dodge Co.



Family Promise Of Green County Inc, Green Co.



Freeland, Green Lake Co.



Iowa County Humane Society, Iowa Co.



St Coletta of Wisconsin, Jefferson Co.



Edgerton Hospital Capital Foundation, Rock Co.



Hoo's Woods Raptor Center, Rock Co.



YWCA of Rock County, Rock Co.



International Crane Foundation Inc, Sauk Co.

YWCA Rock County will be using the $7,000 grant to boost the Alternatives to Violence program. The program includes an emergency domestic violence shelter, 24-hour help line, as well as ongoing case management, support groups and legal advocacy for domestic violence victims.

“Right now, our legal advocate is able to help our clients understand their cases and is able to help with paperwork. However, legal advocates cannot represent clients in the courtroom,” said Jessi Luepnitz, Alternatives to Violence Program Director. “Our legal advocate and the attorney will be able to work together to make sure our clients have assistance throughout their court cases.”

A majority of people who utilize YWCA Rock County’s emergency shelter arrive with children. Through November 2019, 151 people used the emergency shelter, including 85 children, according to YWCA Rock County.