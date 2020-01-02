29 percent of Christmas tree fires happen in January

If you're tempted to leave your Christmas tree up in January, you may want to think twice.

In a press release Thursday, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) said nearly one-third of home fires in the U.S. that start with Christmas trees happen in January.

With this potential fire hazard in mind, NFPA officials are encouraging everyone to remove Christmas trees from their homes promptly after the holiday season.

"Christmas trees are combustible items that become increasingly flammable as they continue to dry out," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. "The longer you keep one in your home, the more of a fire hazard it becomes."

NFPA statistics show Christmas tree fires are not common, but when they do occur, they are often more likely to be serious. According to the NFPA, about one of every 52 reported house fires that start with a Christmas tree resulted in a death, compared to one death per 135 total reported home structure fires.

"All Christmas trees can burn, but a dried-out tree can become engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds," Carli said. "In recent years, we've seen tragic incidents where Christmas tree fires have resulted in deadly consequences for multiple family members, including young children."

NFPA recommends using your community's recycling program for tree disposal, and said trees should not be stored in the garage or outside if possible. Madison, Janesville and Beloit have curbside pick-up and drop-off programs. Click here for more information.

The association also offered the following tips for safely removing lighting and decorations, and storing them properly to ensure they are in good condition the following season:

Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk for shock or electrical fire.



As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets or cracked or bare wires.



Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags, or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.



Store electrical decorations in a dry place, away from children and pets, where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

Click here for more information on home fire safety all winter long.