29-year-old accused of threatening Madison park visitors with a knife

Multiple Madison police officers responded Sunday evening to a park on the Isthmus after reported of a man waving a knife around and threatening people.

According to the Madison Police Department, a large police response descended on James Madison Park, in the 600 block of Gorham Street, around 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators some of the people the suspect, identified as Zachary M. Showers, was allegedly threatening started punching the 29-year-old and disarmed him.

Showers was still at the park when officers arrived and was taken into custody, MPD reported. He was then booked into the Dane County jail on counts of endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and several counts of disorderly conduct.