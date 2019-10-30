29-year-old deadly tractor crash victim identified

The man who died in a tractor versus motorcycle crash in Columbia County Sunday has been identified.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, 29-year-old Christopher Fred Hansen of Beaver Dam was on his motorcycle when it collided with a farm tractor pulling a gravity box filled with corn on Highway 60 near Hanneman Road.

Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the tractor was not injured.

Highway 60 was shut down for several hours following the crash to clean up the roadway and conduct the crash investigation. At this time, neither alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash but the investigation will continue.

Officials are reminding everyone using the roads to be cautious during the harvest season. Large numbers of heavy farm machinery are being operated on the roads during this time.