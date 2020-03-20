29-year-old in Rock Co. tests positive for coronavirus

A 29-year-old in Rock Co. has become the county’s second person to test positive for COVID-19.

The Rock County Public Health Department said officials are still investigating how the individual contracted the virus and are trying to determine if the person had direct contact with someone who was already a confirmed positive case.

The Health Department said, so far, community transmission has not been identified in the county, but noted the number of places where community transmission is happening keeps growing.

Community spread occurs when there is no known source of the disease, for example, having had recent contact with an infected person or having recently traveled to an area with a high number of cases.

This case comes a day after the health department confirmed its first case, a 57-years-old who is in isolation at home. In that case, the agency said they are not sure how the individual contracted the virus, however they do know that the person was recently attended an event in Chicago.