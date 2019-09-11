29-year-old woman who died in car vs. dump truck crash identified

The Rock County Medical Examiner's Office is releasing the name of the woman killed in a crash between a car and a dump truck Monday afternoon.

Officials confirmed 29-year-old Rachelle Dement of Beloit died in the crash.

According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, just before 4 p.m., a Dodge Charger driven by Dement was heading south on Coon Island Road when deputies said she failed to stop at a stop sign. From there, she hit a loaded Mack dump truck going west on County Road B.

Dement and a 5-year-old boy in the car were ejected. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while the child was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. NBC15 is waiting for an update on the 5-year-old's condition.

Preliminary results of the autopsy from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that Dement died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash. Additional testing is underway at this time.

A 2-month-old girl was also in the car, but was luckily not hurt. The driver of the dump truck was also not injured.

This deadly crash remains under investigation by Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

