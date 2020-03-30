2nd COVID-19 case confirmed in Grant Co.

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Grant County, the county Health Department announced Monday morning.

The patient is in their 70’s and had traveled internationally, health officials said. The individual has not been hospitalized and has been isolated at home since they returned.

“Health department staff will stay in contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to help ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they recover” said Jeff Kindrai, Director/Health Officer for Grant County Health Department

Early last week, the Health Dept. announced the first case in Grant County, a man in his 20’s, who they said was likely exposed to a positive traveler. No connection between the first patient and the new one was indicated by health officials.

Health officials remind everyone who has a respiratory illness, even if it’s mild, to:



Stay home. This means do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you need medical care, it is important you call first.

While at home separate yourself from other people in your home (as you would if you had the flu).

Avoid sharing personal household items. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.

Wash your hands often and practice good hygiene.

Monitor your temperature.

Watch for a worsening cough or difficulty breathing. If breathing becomes difficult contact your primary health care provider by phone for instruction.

It also asks everyone to monitor themselves for possible symptoms, including:



measured temperature >100.0F*

new or worsening cough

new or worsening shortness of breath

sore throat

body aches

Of course, everyone can do their part by following the ongoing “Safer at Home” order, the Department continued, adding, “Just stay home if you can.” Additionally to protect yourself, it offered these tips:

