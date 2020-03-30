2nd COVID-19 death reported in Dane Co.

A second person in Dane County has died from complications related to coronavirus, according to Public Health Madison & Dane Co.

In an update on its, COVID-19 dashboard, the agency listed the second death. No information about the patient has been released.

The update from the health agency also shows the number of confirmed cases in the county creeping closer to 200, with five new confirmed cases pushing that number to 192.

"There will soon be over 200 positive tests for the coronavirus in Dane County," Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said. "We continue to look to Public Health Madison & Dane County for leadership and professional advice"

Nearly 3,900 cases have come back negative.

In all, 19 people have died from complications related to COVID-19, including a patient in Fond du Lac County whose death was reported Monday.