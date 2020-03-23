2nd Dept. of Corrections employee tests positive for COVID-19

A second employee of the Wisconsin Department of Corrections has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency announced Monday morning.

The latest confirmed case was a worker at Columbia Correctional facility, a maximum security prison in Portage, the DOC said. That follows a staff member at Waupun Correctional Institution who tested positive last week. It is also a maximum security facility.

According to the DOC, both employees have been quarantined per CDC guidelines.

No prisoners have tested positive so far, it added. Healthcare professionals are reportedly monitoring all of them to make sure they have not contracted the virus.

Over the weekend, the department announced all admissions to its adult and juvenile facilities would end as of Monday, except for some essential transfers because of the spread of the coronavirus. Ten days ago, it barred visitors to its prisons.

