2nd U.S. case of Coronavirus confirmed in Chicago

Health officials have confirmed the second known case of coronavirus in the United States - and this time it's right in the heart of the Midwest.

The Illinois Department of Health confirmed the diagnosis on Twitter on Friday morning. The agency did not release any details about the case other than it was in Chicago.

The Washington Post reported a woman in her 60s who had traveled to Wuhan, China, the origin of the outbreak, was diagnosed with the respiratory illness. A man in his 30s in the Seattle area also was confirmed to have coronavirus earlier in the week

The Seattle man, who also traveled to China, is said to be in good condition.

A male student at Texas A&M University has a suspected case of the virus and has been isolated at his home. Health workers are attempting to confirm the diagnosis.

On Thursday, the University of Wisconsin - Platteville said it was monitoring six students who had returned from a trip to Wuhan, China, where the deadly virus seems to have originated.

