2nd Waukesha school placed on lockdown after report of student with a gun

On the same day a student at a Waukesha high school was shot after reportedly exchanging gunfire with a student resource officer, another school in the city was placed on lockdown after a report of a student with a gun.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the Waukasha Police Department said this later incident happened at Waukesha North High School, 2222 Michigan Ave., and the facility has been searched.

The student, whose name was not released, was found at a home in Waukesha, which is just west of Milwaukee, and has been taken into custody, police said.

No other information about the incident has been released.

Earlier Monday, a student was wounded after after being shot by a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School, just west of Milwaukee, according to a Waukesha School District spokesperson.

Neither the name of that student nor the nature of the injuries have been released.