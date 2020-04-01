2nd batch of supplies from Strategic National Stockpile arrive in Wisconsin

Another batch of personal protective equipment has arrived from the Strategic National Stockpile to help in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

“We are doing everything we can to get more protective equipment as fast as we can to our healthcare workers and those on the frontlines to protect them from COVID-19,” Gov. Evers said.

The delivery is the second phase from the national reserves and will go to healthcare workers, emergency medical services, and medical facilities including hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living facilities and clinics across Wisconsin, the governor's office explained.

“We want to make sure our healthcare workers can continue doing their good work and taking care of our neighbors in communities across our state, and we are working to get these supplies to the folks who need them the most as quickly as possible," Evers continued.

In all, the second phase shipment included (approximately):



51,880 N95 respirators,

130,840 face/surgical masks,

23,400 face shields,

20,226 surgical gowns,

96 coveralls, and

79,000 pairs of gloves.

Evers' office noted that the shipments are separate from the requests made to FEMA for use by non-medical personnel or any of the other steps that have been take to buy, obtain or have donated additional supplies.

With the second phase delivered, the SNS has sent to Wisconsinn (approximately):

