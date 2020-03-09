2nd coronavirus case confirmed in Wisconsin

A second person in Wisconsin has tested positive for COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services confirmed Monday evening.

“With a second confirmed case in our state we continue to urge state residents to take precautions to avoid illness,” said State Health Officer Jeanne Ayers.

The agency says the person contracted it while they were traveling within the United States. The person, whose name has not been released is currently isolated at home.

DHS and the Pierce Co. Public Health Department are currently working to find everyone that person has been in contact with. Those people will then need to be isolated or quarantined and the ones who show symptoms of the virus will need to be tested.

State health officials say they plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday where they plan to answer more questions.

Increased testing expected

During a news conference earlier Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced more labs in Wisconsin are now able to run coronavirus tests, and health officials believe the amount of tests will increase in the coming days.

Officials say they updated the recommendations for clinicians and public health staff for evaluating patients suspected of having COVID-19.

The changes allow any clinician to obtain a test for patients without prior approval from DHS.

“We identified in order to do that, needing to know exactly when and where transmission is occurring, we need to test a lot more people than we have been,”said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “Fortunately, we are aware today that the capacity for testing at our state’s two public health laboratories and the number of commercial and clinical laboratories is increasing and we expect it to continue to increase.”

DHS made the decision because a number of cases in the U.S. is spreading in communities. Currently, new cases are being reported in people who have not traveled to areas known to have widespread transmission.

“Overall our goal is to be more aggressive in finding cases and being able to respond when and if they are in Wisconsin, so we can prevent the emerging spread,” says Westergaard.

MORE LABS ABLE TO TEST

In addition to the State Lab of Hygiene and the Milwaukee Health Department Lab, tests can now be performed at Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp.

For people who are concerned about test costs, tests performed at the State Lab of Hygiene or the lab at Milwaukee Public Health are fee exempt. DHS did not have information on hand on what the fees are or if they are exempt, if the tests are sent to one of the commercial labs.

“The Office of the Insurance Commissioner has also advised Wisconsin-based insurance companies to waive co-payments and deductible fees related to COVID-19,” said Julie Willems Van Dijk, Department of Health Services Deputy Secretary. “This is an action to remove any barriers to people thinking I can’t go testing because my deductible is too high and we have been working on reducing those barriers.”

NO PENDING TEST NUMBERS

DHS also announced they will no longer report pending tests on its website.

“The reasoning for that is once commercial labs are online, that number is going to be changing a lot more quickly as more tests are available and as more tests are being done,” said Traci DeSalvo, Communicable Diseases Epidemiology Section Chief. “We will be moving now to reporting positive and negative test results.”

Health officials reiterated the risk for getting coronavirus in Wisconsin is still very low and encourage people to practice good hygiene efforts to keep the virus at bay.

