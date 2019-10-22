2nd person dies after Ledgeview plane-pickup truck crash

A Greenleaf man involved in a crash with a small plane has died, according to the Brown County Medical Examiner's Office.

Patrick Schounard passed away on Oct. 20. It would have been his 51st birthday, according to an obituary.

On Oct. 17, Schounard was driving a pickup truck on Dutchman Road in Ledgeview when he collided with a small airplane coming in to land at Martins Aerodrome.

The plane and the truck veered off the right side of the road and came to rest in a residential driveway, according to the NTSB.

Witnesses spotted the plane flying about five feet above the road.

Pilot John Fiddelke of De Pere died as a result of injuries he suffered in the collision Thursday evening.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into the crash. A full report could take six months-to-a-year.

Preliminary findings were expected to be released this week.

NTSB Air Safety Investigator Aaron Sauer says investigators will be looking at the pilot's experience, training and medical information as they work to determine what happened.

"We understand the aircraft may have come out of maintenance, and we are talking with the mechanic, as well as reviewing any aircraft records. It does appear that some of the records from the aircraft were on board, and we have recovered some of those documents," says Sauer.

Part of the investigation will be finding out why the plane crossed the road so low -- just 5 feet off the road.

"I can't speculate on what the pilot's decision there was to be five feet off of the roadway at the time. Certainly again we'll take witness information and take a look at the aircraft to see if there were any issues there," says Sauer. "As you can see the runway behind us is very close to the edge of the roadway surface. So we'll still have to try to piece some of that information together, why the aircraft was where it was and came in contact with the truck."

The NTSB will perform a detailed examination of both vehicles.