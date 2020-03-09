2nd person of interest named in Sauk City attempted homicide

An 18-year-old man has been identified as a second person of interest in an attempted homicide over the weekend in the Village of Sauk City.

On Monday, Sauk Prairie Police Dept. investigators said they want to find Logan N. Owen in connection with the shooting.

They are also trying to locate Gunnar G. Tempest. Additionally, they warned anyone who sees the 23-year-old Tempest should not approach him and call 911 immediately.

According to the police department, the attack happened around 11:30 a.m. at a home on Monroe Street, in the Village of Sauk City. Police Chief Jerry Strunz told NBC15 his officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to reports a person had been shot several times.

Strunz told NBC15 he believes the victim, whose name was not released, knew them prior to the incident.

Following the shooting, two people fled in a silver 2003 Buick Century, with the Wisconsin plate number ACY 7614. The vehicle is reportedly rusty with a distinctive mark on the side. Investigators say they could also be traveling in a red 1999 Chevrolet Suburban, with the Wisconsin plate number AHY 7310.

Anyone who sees Hogan or Tempest is asked to call 911 immediately.