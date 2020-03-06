2nd trial begins for Austin Valdez, accused of killing his stepfather

The second trial for Austin Valdez, the man accused of shooting and killing his step-father during a domestic incident back in 2018, kicked off Friday.

Jurors ended up deadlocked the first time he was tried on a first-degree homicide charge.

According to a criminal complaint, in March of 2018 then 19-year-old Valdez shot and killed Reeson during a domestic incident, in which he says he was trying to protect his mother from Reeson.

Iowa County authorities initially charged Valdez with first-degree reckless homicide in Reeson's death.

Following the deadlocked jury in the first trial, authorities changed the charge against Valdez to first-degree intentional homicide.

If the jury in this second trial finds Valdez guilty of the crime, he could spent up to 60 years behind bars.