3 Madison teens suspected of several car thefts and burglaries

Three Madison teens who were arrested Sunday are believed to be connected to several recent Dane County burglaries and car thefts.

Police said two of the teens were arrested following a foot chase near Elver Park around 1 p.m. Sunday.

A 14-year-old male was taken into custody quickly, while 17-year-old Isiah Ali jumped a fence and ran towards Schroeder Road. MPD K9 Archie tracked him to an apartment building, where Ali and another teen, a 16-year-old male, were arrested.

Officers identified the three teens on surveillance cameras stealing from East Towne Mall stores on July 31. At the time of the thefts, police said they were traveling in a 2019 Subaru that had been stolen from a Hawks Landing home on July 25.

The victims in the Hawks Landing home, a husband and wife, said they had been watching a movie and discovered the car missing from the garage when they went out to walk their dogs.

Madison police also said several other area police departments have cases where one or more of the teens are suspects.

According to police, Ali has an extensive adult court criminal record with six open cases. He was arrested Sunday for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger, and six counts of bail jumping.

The 14-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent, and the 16-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent - passenger.

