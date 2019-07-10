3 Tenn. children missing, endangered child alert issued

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for three children missing from Maury County, WVLT reported.

Investigators said Analia Essex, Abigail Christian and Michale Christian are believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.

Analia, 6, has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs 50 pounds. Abigail, 2, has blonde hair, blue eyes and weighs 35 pounds. Michale, 1, has brown hair, blue eyes and weighs 25 pounds.

TBI said the parents are wanted for custodial interference.

The children and parents were last seen on July 9 in Van Buren County. They may be traveling in a white SUV to Minnesota.

