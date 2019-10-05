3 arrested after lengthy K9 search

Three people are in custody after a lengthy search and K9 track in the Shorewood Hills area.

It happened in the 2800 block of Cimarron Trail. Shorewood Police were in the area towing a vehicle from recent burglaries.

Four men came out of a home nearby, but ran back inside when Shorewood officers confronted them. Shorewood Police called the Madison Police Department for backup.

After that, several suspects ran out of the home. A perimeter was set up and K9 Archie assisted with the call.

Three people were arrested after the search.

