3 arrested for drug-dealing after SWAT teams raid Janesville apartment

Three people are behind bars after a SWAT team raided their apartment and discovered drugs and drug-dealing paraphernalia in Janesville Wednesday.

The Janesville Police Department said that officers executed a search warrant at the apartment at 238 Madison St. at 1:45 p.m.

Carlton L. Glenmore, Meghan A. McPherson and Shayna M. Adcox were all arrested for narcotics-related charges, according to police.

Glenmore and McPherson are being held at the Rock County Jail.

THE DEFENDANTS:

Carlton L. Glenmore, 40 years old:

• 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573(1)

• 2 counts of Delivery of Cocaine <1gram within 1000 feet of certain places ss961.41(1)(cm)1g/961.49

• 3 counts of Delivery of Synthetic Cannabinoids within 1000 feet of certain places ss961.41(1)(h)1

• 2 counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place ss961.42(1)

• Probation Violation ss973.10

• 2 counts of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics ss961.20(2)(CN)

• 1 count of Possession of Schedule V Narcotics ss961.41(3g)(b)

Meghan A. McPherson, 34 years old:

• Party to the crime Delivery of Cocaine <1gram within 1000 feet of certain places

ss961.41(1)(cm)1g/961.49

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573 (1)

Shayna M. Adcox, 34 years old

• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573(1)