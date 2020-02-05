3 arrested for drug-dealing after SWAT teams raid Janesville apartment

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) -- Three people are behind bars after a SWAT team raided their apartment and discovered drugs and drug-dealing paraphernalia in Janesville Wednesday.
The Janesville Police Department said that officers executed a search warrant at the apartment at 238 Madison St. at 1:45 p.m.
Carlton L. Glenmore, Meghan A. McPherson and Shayna M. Adcox were all arrested for narcotics-related charges, according to police.
Glenmore and McPherson are being held at the Rock County Jail.
THE DEFENDANTS:
Carlton L. Glenmore, 40 years old:
• 1 count Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573(1)
• 2 counts of Delivery of Cocaine <1gram within 1000 feet of certain places ss961.41(1)(cm)1g/961.49
• 3 counts of Delivery of Synthetic Cannabinoids within 1000 feet of certain places ss961.41(1)(h)1
• 2 counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place ss961.42(1)
• Probation Violation ss973.10
• 2 counts of Possession of Schedule IV Narcotics ss961.20(2)(CN)
• 1 count of Possession of Schedule V Narcotics ss961.41(3g)(b)
Meghan A. McPherson, 34 years old:
• Party to the crime Delivery of Cocaine <1gram within 1000 feet of certain places
ss961.41(1)(cm)1g/961.49
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573 (1)
Shayna M. Adcox, 34 years old
• Possession of Drug Paraphernalia ss961.573(1)