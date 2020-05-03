3 arrested in connection to Arlington Township armed robbery

Three armed robbery suspects were arrested in Dane County after a convenience store was robbed at knifepoint, says Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Dispatchers were called shortly after midnight on Sunday for an armed robbery at the All-Stop Mobil in the Township of Arlington.

The caller said a person went into the store, showed a knife, and took money from the cash drawer.

Brandner says the suspects’ vehicle was found in Dane County and three men were arrested.

Lucas J. Hanks, 27-years-old from Lodi, was arrested for armed robbery, possession of narcotic drugs and a probation violation.

Brandon C. Laroche, 25-years-old from Sauk City, and Austin A. Pace, 26-years-old from Prairie du Sac, were arrested for armed robbery-party to a crime.

No one was injured during the armed robbery.