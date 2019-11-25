3 arrested in connection with rush hour shootout on Beltline

Madison police have arrested three people in connection with an August gun battle on the Beltline Highway that happened during rush hour.

The shootout happened between a white Chevy Mailibu and a dark-colored Dodge Durango on Aug. 16, 2019, just before 8 a.m.

According to the Madison Police Department, the vehicles were playing a "game of cat and mouse" on the Beltline. Police said both cars were firing at each other near the Rimrock Road exit. One gunman was allegedly standing inside the Durango and firing from its sunroof.

On Monday, police announced the arrests of three people who were inside the Durango. Two are believed to have fired guns at those inside the Malibu. MPD said they all have extensive police contacts.

They are:



Sorrell Gilmore, 24, of Madison: Arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety and a probation violation



Tywaun Reynolds, 20, no permanent address: Arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, and on warrants



Terrance Moore III, 22, of Madison: Arrested for first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm by a felon, and on warrants

Investigators believe those inside both vehicles are in the midst of an ongoing dispute.

NBC15 caught up with a Janesville father who was driving his son to gymnastics in Madison when he was caught in the gunfire. He later found a bullet hole in the back of his truck.