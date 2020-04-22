3 children at center of Va. AMBER Alert found safe, both parents in custody

Three young children who were the focus of an AMBER Alert Wednesday have been found safe, and both parents are in custody.

The mother, Ruby Marie Allison, was pulled over in traffic in South Carolina with the children. The father surrendered earlier in the day.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) issued an Amber Alert - which has now been canceled - on behalf of the Roanoke County Police Department for three children who were believed to have been abducted and in extreme danger.

The children are 6-year-olds Cameron and Emma Allison, and 21-month-old Colin Allison. All three were last seen in Roanoke County, Virginia when the alert was issued earlier in the day.

The children were believed to have been abducted around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday by John Varion Allison, who is custody at this time after surrendering to an attorney.