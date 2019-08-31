3 hospitalized after crash in Town of Oregon, highway travel redirected

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in the Town of Oregon early Saturday morning.

A 2013 Chevrolet Impala being driven by Graciela N. Flores, an 18-year-old from Beloit, was traveling eastbound on CTH A at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at the intersection with County Highway MM. She then traveled through the intersection and came to rest off the roadway in the woods at 3:30 a.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

An off duty Madison Police Mounted Officer traveling south on County Highway MM saw a flash of light at the intersection and stopped to investigate. The officer did not immediately notice anything in the dark and was about to leave the scene when it could be heard that someone was calling for help. A vehicle was found approximately 100 feet off the roadway in a thick, hilly, wooded area on its roof.

Emergency crews worked to clear brush and trees out of the way to get to the vehicle and remove three people from inside the car. Two were taken by ambulance and one by Medflight to UW Hospital.

Due to the challenges associated with the crash scene, for investigations and reconstruction, the area of County Highway MM and County Highway A will have travel redirected until at least noon on Saturday, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Flores was arrested for operating while intoxicated causing injury and cited for failure to maintain control and was wearing her seat belt. The two other people in the vehicle, ages 26 and 33, were not wearing their seat belts, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Dane County deputies, detectives and the Crash Reconstruction Team along with the Oregon Police Department, Oregon Fire and EMS, Brooklyn EMS, Stoughton EMS and Medflight responded to the scene. Speed and alcohol were factors in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.