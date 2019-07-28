3 hospitalized following Beloit crash, alcohol believed to be factor

Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Beloit Saturday night.

A 2005 Chrysler left the road, then struck trees and a pole at the intersection of Saint Lawrence Avenue and South Paddock Road at 11:20 p.m., according to the Town of Beloit Police Department.

Several emergency crews were then sent to the scene, including a medical helicopter.

Kevin E. Lugo, 20 of Beloit, was the driver of the vehicle, and was taken to an area hospital with multiple injuries. He is currently in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

Passenger Hector R. Lara, 20 of Beloit, was flown to an area trauma center and Kimberly Martinez, 18 of Beloit, was taken to an area hospital. Both are undergoing surgery for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

The Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team conducted the investigation. Crews were on scene gathering evidence for the investigation until approximately 8 a.m. Sunday.

Although the investigation is ongoing, it is believed that speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash, according to the department.

