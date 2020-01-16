3 hurt when car smashes into Middleton building

Three people suffered minor injuries when their vehicle smashed into a building near the Middleton Municipal airport.

Emergency crews responded shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday to the 7900 block of Airport Road, in Middleton. There, they found the car had punched through the wall and went into building.

The driver of the vehicle as well as a passenger were both hurt, as was someone who was inside the building at the time. Police have not released any of their names.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.