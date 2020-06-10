3 hurt when group attacks 25-year-old woman in Madison

A 25-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in an attack Thursday afternoon on Madison’s Near East side that also injured two people who answered her pleas for help, the Madison Police Department reported.

According to its incident report, the woman told investigators she was approached by a group of people who starting punching and kicking her. During the melee, she was also reportedly struck by a metal object that may have been a tire iron.

The attack happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Karstens Drive and the victim had friends in a nearby home, MPD’s report continued. When she yelled for help a 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman rushed to the scene where the man was struck by the metal object and the woman was punched.

Both the initial victim and the man were taken to the hospital with head injuries. Investigators believe the incident is linked to fight earlier this week and is part of an ongoing dispute.

MPD did not release the names of any of the victims, nor did they identify the suspects.

