3 missing Tenn. children found safe in Minnesota

The three missing girls from Tennessee have been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI issued an endangered child alert for the three children Tuesday. Investigators said Analia Essex, 6; Abigail Christian, 2; and 1-year-old Michale Christian were believed to be with their non-custodial parents, Amanda Essex and Michael Dareel Christian.

Law enforcement located them, along with their non-custodial parents, in Minnesota. Police report the parents were taken into custody.

TBI said the parents were wanted for custodial interference.

The children and parents had last been seen July 9 in Van Buren County.