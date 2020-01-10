3-month old awake in hospital after New Year's Eve car accident

There are new details on the tragic New Year's Eve accident in Mishawaka that took the lives of two young children and put their mother and 3-month-old sibling in the hospital.

While there's been an outpouring of prayers and support for Brooke Kleven and her family on Facebook, that's also where we saw photos of Hendrik, her 3-month-old son, who was the last one to be extracted from the vehicle.

The photos show the baby awake and in his uncle's arms.

The photos were posted Friday morning showing Hendrik awake in the hospital, with family, but he is still using a breathing tube.

The most recent information 16 News Now has about Brooke is that she is still not awake but is showing signs of brain activity and improvement.

One person who saw the accident said he was surprised that anyone could have survived what he witnessed.

“Thank God. When we were standing there watching everything happening, it didn't look like anybody had survived at that point as they were being extracted from the water, 20 minutes, 30 minutes later. It just didn't look good at that point. The fact that someone is stirring and showing good signs, couldn’t hope for more,” Impress Jewelry Creations CEO William Martin said.

The city of Mishawaka is now saying it is preparing to study other high-traffic roadways with curves near ponds to prevent tragedies like this in the future.

However, Martin says the biggest problem the day of the accident wasn't the road design but the icy conditions on University Park Drive.

“Those roads were in absolutely horrible condition. There was a 2-inch ice cap on University Drive while my parking lot here was just wet and snow clear. Same snow, same conditions, that road was absolutely ignored,” Martin said.