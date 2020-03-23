3 of 5 teens arrested after running from stolen car

Madison police arrested three of five teens who fled from a stolen car Sunday night on Madison's west side.

Police said the car had been driving recklessly on South Gammon Road around 6:30 p.m. The driver did not stop for police, but soon abandoned the stolen car in a parking lot.

Officers were able to round up and arrest three teens, including one who was hiding in a trash bin.

The arrested teens were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent and resisting.