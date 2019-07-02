3 people arrested after chasing victim with box cutter in downtown Madison

Three people are behind bars after allegedly chasing someone with a box cutter, Madison police say.

Officers were called to a disturbance in the 300 block of West Dayton Street around 7:44 a.m. Tuesday.

There the victim reported to officers that he had to find refuge in a local business to escape the three suspects.

Officers eventually tracked the suspects down and discovered a box cutter on one of the suspects.

It turned out that the victim and the suspects knew each other, and that the incident is believed to have stemmed from an argument earlier that morning.

Walter Beasley, 39, and Raeven Johnson, 21, were arrested for disorderly conduct. Marilyn Washington, 24, was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed.

