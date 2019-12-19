1 dead, 2 others wounded in ‘active shooting situation’ at R.I. senior living complex

One person has been killed and two others injured in an “active shooting situation" at a senior living facility, state police said Thursday.

At least three people were shot and the shooter remains at large in Westerly, Rhode Island. (Source: CNN)

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened Thursday morning at Babcock Village Apartments, an affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents.

Law enforcement officers are searching for a gunman.

Westerly Public Schools were put on lockdown as a precaution. Later, classes were dismissed for the day and all after-school activities canceled.

The Westerly Hospital also was on lockdown and remains on a “heightened sense of security.” spokesman Bill Hanrahan told WPRI-TV. The facility is about a mile from where the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 60 miles southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

