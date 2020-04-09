3 sisters test positive, 1 sister dies from COVID-19 at Wis. convent

Three sisters of the School Sisters of St. Francis in Greenfield, Wis. have tested positive and a fourth sister has died from the coronavirus this week.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 that Marie June Skender passed away from complications from COVID-19 on April 7, and that she was tested positive during post-mortem.

Skender and the three other sisters were staying at the Our Lady of the Angels Convent in Greenfield in Milwaukee County.

"We pray for the recovery of the affected sisters and the health of all of our residents and staff," Jane Morgan, Administrator for Our Lady of the Angels, told TMJ4.