3 suspects in Rusk County double homicide case arrested

Law enforcement have arrested three suspects in connection to the double homicide in Rusk County.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says 21-year-old Adam Rosolowski, 17-year-old Joseph Falk and a juvenile male have all been arrested and booked into the Rusk County Jail.

The DOJ also names Robert Rosolowski, 73, and Bonnie Mae Rosolowski, 70, as the victims in the case. The two were married.

Officials were dispatched to a home in Sheldon on June 7 after a family member visited the home and found the victims deceased.

Investigators have not released a motive for the murders and have not said whether the victims knew the suspects.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is leading this investigation with the assistance of the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI). They are also assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and Wisconsin State Patrol.