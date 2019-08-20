3 teens arrested after reports of shots fired in Stoughton

Stoughton police said three teens were arrested early Tuesday after reports of multiple shots fired.

Officers were called to the 600 block of South Monroe Street around 12:38 a.m., according to police. The caller reported multiple shots fired from an SUV.

Responding officers located the suspect vehicle in the area, unoccupied. They found two juveniles nearby who were taken into custody without incident. Police later found and arrested a third teen involved.

While searching the vehicle, officers found a stolen .22 caliber handgun, a number of spent shell casings, and drugs and drug paraphernalia.

A 16-year-old Madison male was charged with recklessly endangering safety, a 17-year-old male from Stoughton was charged with party to a crime, and a 13-year-old Stoughton female was released at the scene with no charges pending.

Police said this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.