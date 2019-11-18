3 teens arrested in Madison carjacking last week, 2 more sought

Three 14-year-olds have been taken into custody in connection with a carjacking last Wednesday night, however two more suspects remain on the loose, according to the Madison Police Dept.

In a statement Monday morning, MPD said two of the teens were located Friday at West Towne Mall. Another was arrested after an officer chased him down on Hammersley Road after an incident where a car that had been left running was stolen. They were taken to the Juvenile Reception Center and are expected to be booked for carjacking, attempted carjacking, and operating a motor vehicle with owner's consent.

Surveillance images helped investigators identify the suspects, police noted.

The names of the teens were not released. MPD also did not release a description of the other two suspects they are seeking.

According to police, the teens went up to two different men who were in their cars at the time and threatened them at knife point, trying to take their vehicles.

In the first attempt on Friday, the man was sitting in the drive-thru of the KFC on Mineral Point Rd. when two teens approached his vehicle, threatening him. He did not get out of his vehicle and the teens ran off.

Around ten minutes later, four teens went up to a vehicle in the 400 block of S. High Point Rd., threatening that driver. He got out and teens took off in the vehicle. He was not hurt and car was found a few blocks away.