3 teens speed down Beltline in stolen car before smashing into concrete barrier

Three teens sped down the Beltline in a stolen vehicle while police chased them until smashing into a concrete barrier in Monona, police say.

Monona Police Chief Walter J. Ostrenga said in a release that officers spotted a white Chevrolet Cobalt speeding down the Beltline about 30 minutes after midnight. The vehicle's description matched that of a car reported stolen earlier in Fitchburg.

The Monona police officer soon caught up with the speeding vehicle and tried to pull the teens over, but they refused to, and a police chase ensued, according to Ostrenga.

But the chase did not last long. The stolen vehicle hit a concrete barrier just west of Todd Drive, Ostrenga says, and officers found three teens inside. They were brought into custody. According to Ostrenga:

- The male driver, a 14-year old from Fitchburg, was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (driver), felony eluding and numerous traffic citations.

- The two male passengers, a 15-year old from Verona and a 14-year old from Madison, were arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent (passenger).