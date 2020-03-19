300 soldiers with Wisconsin Natl Guard ready to help with COVID-19 outbreak

About 300 soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard have been mobilized to help state residents during the coronavirus outbreak.

So far, the guard has provided "planners, logicians and command and control elements" to help Wisconsin deal with rising coronavirus patients.

“We are working hand-in-hand with our partners across state government to ensure our forces are postured and ready to respond to anticipated requests for assistance,” Col. Eric Leckel, the director of domestic operations for the Wisconsin National Guard, said in a release.

“Serving our state during times of emergency is one of our core missions in the National Guard, and we stand ready to assist the state with whatever it may ask of us," according to Leckel.

The Wisconsin National Guard consists of 10,000 soldiers and airmen from around the state. Gov. Tony Evers' public emergency declaration allows the guard to be used as part of the coronavirus response.