$3,000 in road signs stolen from Hustisford over the last year

Authorities said approximately 20 road signs were taken from the Town of Hustisford in 2019.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said street signs, barricades, and warning flashers have also been taken. The estimated loss to Hustisford is $3,000.

If anyone has information on where these signs have gone and who may taken them contact the Dodge County Sheriff's Office at 920-386-3726 Ext. 8 and ask for an officer.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who took the signs to return them to the Town of Hustisford so taxpayers are not forced to pay for new signs.