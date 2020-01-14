3,000 pounds of meat donated for those in need in the Madison area

With the worst of the winter weather ahead, a 3,000-pound drop-off of premium deli meats to the Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in Madison should be a help to those in a state of food insecurity.

The donation being made at Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin in Madison (Source: WMTV).

Through the Families Helping Families program, all Dietz and Watson meat and cheese purchases at Pick-n-Save and Metro Market helped fund the donation.

Second Harvest began working with local hunger-relief agencies in 1986, helping end hunger in 16 southwestern Wisconsin counties.

NBC15 is a proud sponsor of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin’s Share Your Holidays campaign. This year the campaign broke a record after raising 4.67 million meals for those in need.

