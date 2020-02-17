31 South Central Wisconsin cheesemakers competing in World Championship Cheese Contest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- South Central Wisconsin cheesemakers will be competing to be the big cheese in Madison in March.
The 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest will be March 3-5 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.
“Competition for the coveted title, World Champion Cheese, is stiff, with not only pride, but the potential for a big bump in business on the line,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Contest host organization, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.
Among the 26 nations competing at this year’s World Championship will be 31 companies and cooperatives who will be going for the gold.
Competitors will go up against a record-setting 3,667 cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy entries.
The South Central Wisconsin dairy processors include:
- Arena Cheese of Arena
- Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage
- Babcock Hall Dairy of Madison
- Brunkow Cheese of Darlington
- Carr Valley Cheese Company of La Valle
- Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain
- Chalet Cheese Co-op of Monroe
- Cheese Louise of Monroe
- Chula Vista Cheese Co./V&V Supremo Food of Browntown
- Decatur Dairy of Brodhead
- Edelweiss Creamery of Monticello
- Emmi Roth of Monroe and Platteville
- Foremost Farms of Lancaster, Reedsburg and Richland Center
- Hook’s Cheese of Mineral Point
- Klondike Cheese of Monroe
- Lactalis USA of Belmont
- Maple Leaf Cheesemakers of Monroe
- Meister Cheese of Muscoda
- Mill Creek Cheese of Arena
- Moundview Dairy of Platteville
- Old Fashioned Foods of Mayville
- Prairie Farms of Shullsburg
- Roelli Cheese Co. of Shullsburg
- Saputo Cheese USA of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg
- Shullsburg Creamery of Shullsburg
- Sigma Foods of Darlington
- Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville
- Valley View Cheese of South Wayne
- Yodelay Yogurt of Madison
- W + W Dairy of Monroe
- Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne
Preliminary judging rounds are open to the public on, March 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. People can watch and learn from judges, and sample cheese.
The 2020 World Champion Cheese will be announced at an evening reception on March 5. Tickets are sold out for the event.
In 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie and imported by Savencia Cheese USA took top honors.