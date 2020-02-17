31 South Central Wisconsin cheesemakers competing in World Championship Cheese Contest

South Central Wisconsin cheesemakers will be competing to be the big cheese in Madison in March.

The 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest will be March 3-5 at the Monona Terrace Convention Center.

“Competition for the coveted title, World Champion Cheese, is stiff, with not only pride, but the potential for a big bump in business on the line,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Contest host organization, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association.

Among the 26 nations competing at this year’s World Championship will be 31 companies and cooperatives who will be going for the gold.

Competitors will go up against a record-setting 3,667 cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy entries.

The South Central Wisconsin dairy processors include:





Arena Cheese of Arena



Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage



Babcock Hall Dairy of Madison



Brunkow Cheese of Darlington



Carr Valley Cheese Company of La Valle



Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain



Chalet Cheese Co-op of Monroe



Cheese Louise of Monroe



Chula Vista Cheese Co./V&V Supremo Food of Browntown



Decatur Dairy of Brodhead



Edelweiss Creamery of Monticello



Emmi Roth of Monroe and Platteville



Foremost Farms of Lancaster, Reedsburg and Richland Center



Hook’s Cheese of Mineral Point



Klondike Cheese of Monroe



Lactalis USA of Belmont



Maple Leaf Cheesemakers of Monroe



Meister Cheese of Muscoda



Mill Creek Cheese of Arena



Moundview Dairy of Platteville



Old Fashioned Foods of Mayville



Prairie Farms of Shullsburg



Roelli Cheese Co. of Shullsburg



Saputo Cheese USA of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg



Shullsburg Creamery of Shullsburg



Sigma Foods of Darlington



Uplands Cheese of Dodgeville



Valley View Cheese of South Wayne



Yodelay Yogurt of Madison



W + W Dairy of Monroe



Zimmerman Cheese of South Wayne

Preliminary judging rounds are open to the public on, March 3 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and March 4 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. People can watch and learn from judges, and sample cheese.

The 2020 World Champion Cheese will be announced at an evening reception on March 5. Tickets are sold out for the event.

In 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie and imported by Savencia Cheese USA took top honors.