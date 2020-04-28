34 Wisconsin state parks and forests to reopen Friday

Dozens of Wisconsin state parks and forests will re-open later this week, but with special rules in place to avoid overcrowding, allow room for social distancing, and keep the experience safe and enjoyable for visitors and staff.

It was the unprecedented crowds that descended on the forests and parks soon after the original ‘Safer at Home’ order went into effect that led officials to close the park in the first place. Announcing the change, however, Gov. Tony Evers explained that by making changes like closing one day a week or reducing hours, “folks should be able to get outside and enjoy the parks safely and respectfully.”

In all, 34 state parks and forests will open again on May 1, Evers’ Office stated, while laying out all of the changes that will be going into effect:

ADMISSION REQUIRED STARTING MAY 1

An annual park sticker and/or trail pass will be required to visit state parks and trails.

Annual stickers will be available for purchase with credit card by phone 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week by calling toll free: 1-888-305-0398. We thank you in advance for your patience as we may be experiencing heavy call volumes.

Annual passes are NOT available for purchase at individual properties. Visitors must have an annual admission sticker adhered to their vehicle or proof of purchase for entry.

Once proof of purchase is shown, visitors must place proof of purchase on the dash of the windshield while parked within the boundary of the property.

The 2020 annual vehicle admission sticker is valid through Dec. 31, 2020.

HOURS OF OPERATION

State parks and forests will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, a change from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Properties will be closed to the public every Wednesday for maintenance and upkeep.

Northern Forests, Flowages, Lower Wisconsin Riverway, and Wild Rivers will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week. Specific properties listed below.

Black River State Forest

Brule River State Forest

Chippewa Flowage

Flambeau River State Forest

Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest

Governor Knowles State Forest

Lower Wisconsin State Riverway

Northern Highland-American Legion State Forest

Pike Wild River

Pine-Popple Wild River

Turtle Flambeau Flowage

Willow Flowage

Hunting and fishing will be allowed on all open properties in accordance with legal season structure and hours. Access to some areas may be limited to walk-in or water access only.

The following properties will remain closed for the health and safety of the public, staff, and property integrity:

Gibraltar Rock state natural area

Pewit’s Nest state natural area

Parfrey's Glen state natural area

Dells of The Wisconsin River state natural area

BOAT LAUNCHES

DNR boat launches are open at open state properties.

All anglers and recreational boaters should practice social distancing and keep travel to a minimum.

If individuals can lawfully access Wisconsin’s rivers and lakes, they are free to navigate upon them while engaging in outdoor recreation.

TRAILS

All linear/rail trails are open to the public, which includes ATV trails.

The Ice Age Trail remains open.

An annual state trail pass is required for anyone age 16 or older biking, cross-country skiing, horseback riding or in-line skating on certain trails. A state trail pass is NOT required for walking or hiking. The annual trail passes are valid through Dec. 31 of the year they are issued.

RESTROOMS AND BUILDINGS

Restrooms at all state properties will be closed. This includes the closure of restrooms on properties currently open to the public.

All other facilities will remain closed, including towers, shelters, playgrounds, nature centers, headquarters, contact stations and concession buildings.

Attractions where social distancing cannot be achieved will be closed as needed at various properties.

PRE-DETERMINED SAFETY CAPACITY LIMITATIONS

At times, many properties will likely reach their pre-determined safety capacity. When this happens, visitors may be denied entry to the park until existing visitors leave. Visitors are encouraged to explore other DNR recreation areas or visit during non-peak hours before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m.

State Parks likely to temporarily prohibit additional visitors include:

Copper Falls

Devil’s Lake

Governor Dodge

Governor Nelson

Harrington Beach

Hartman Creek

High Cliff

Interstate

Kinnickinnic

Kettle Moraine Southern Unit

Lapham Peak

Perrot, Rib Mountain

Roche-a-Cri

Whitefish Dunes

Willow River

CAMPING AND EVENTS

Camping, group camps and shelters will remain closed until May 26. Refunds will be issued to all customers.

Limited numbers of remote, backpack and boat-in campsites are available on a first-come first-serve basis. A list of some of the properties offering this type of camping include:

Brule River State Forest

Crex Meadows State Wildlife Area

Dunnville Wildlife Area

Flambeau River State Forest

Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest

Governor Knowles State Forest

Meadow Valley State Wildlife Area

Tiffany Wildlife Area

Van Loon State Wildlife Are

Willow Flowage

Volunteer activities remain suspended at DNR properties.

All events and special event permits are canceled until May 26.

The public should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to this virus including:

Avoid social gatherings with people of all ages (including playdates and sleepovers, parties, large family dinners, visitors in your home, non-essential workers in your house);

Frequent and thorough hand washing with soap and water;

Covering coughs and sneezes;

Avoiding touching your face; and

Staying home.