Burglars were able to pry a door off a Madison convenience store Thursday morning and made off with 35 cigarette cartons.

According to the Madison Police Department, an alarm sounded at Kwik Trip located on the 3500 block of East Washington Avenue at 2:40 a.m.

Surveillance video showed two men, entering the store and grabbing the cartons of Newport cigarettes. Authorities said it appeared the targeted the specific brand to steal.