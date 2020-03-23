44 new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin pushes total past 400, 5th death reported

The number of positive cases of COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin has crossed 400, but the day-to-day increase dropped significantly, according to new numbers from the state’s Department of Health Services.

The agency’s daily outbreak tracker showed 416 cases statewide and one more death related to COVID-19, bringing that number to five. The number of positive cases increased by 35 over the previous day, when 100 new cases were reported.

Later in the day, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. reported nine new cases, bringing the total for the county to 70 and pushing the number of cases for the state to 425.

Monday was the first day in a while in which the day-do-day increase was lower than the previous day. The new numbers come on the same day gov. Tony Evers announced the issuance of a Stay at Home order for Tuesday.

More than 7,000 negative cases were reported overall in Wisconsin, the agency said.

Earlier Monday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported the state’s fifth death, which was also the third one in the county. The number of positive cases in Milwaukee Co. passed 200 on Monday.