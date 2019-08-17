3500+ race to benefit charity in Madison Mini-Marathon

More than 3500 participants raced in the 11th annual Madison Mini-Marathon and 5K, including kids.

With the city of Madison as their course, participants raced to benefit the “Healthy Women, Healthy Babies” initiative at the University of Wisconsin Madison Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

According to Jeff Graves, an organizer of the race, 150 kids participated in a non-competitive fun run.

10-year-old Amelie Colby took part in her fourth triathlon.

“It’s fun to have a challenge sometimes, and it’s fun to swim, bike and run,” she said. “It’s good to see other kids trying their best too.”

Last year, the event raised $130,000 for the charity partner. Graves said he will learn of this year’s amount in about a month.

